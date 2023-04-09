Woman found brutally killed, man charged with murder: Charlotte police

The suspect is accused of desecrating her body. His first court appearance unveiled disturbing accusations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Warning: Story contains graphic details. Audience discretion is advised.



New information about an alleged Easter Sunday killing at an east Charlotte apartment complex was shared during the suspect's first court appearance just days later.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers responded to Southwood Oaks Lane, not far from Reddman Road, according to officials. When they arrived, they found 35-year-old Laura Miller dead.

CMPD said they later located their suspect, identified as 36-year-old Miguel Gonzalez Rosales, when he was found driving Miller's car. He was then charged with murder, desecrating a body, and auto theft.

Rosales made his first appearance in court on Tuesday. Bond was denied and prosecutors shed new light on what police reported finding on Sunday.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors detailed a graphic scene. Officers found Miller's body severely wounded, with extensive damage to her face and head, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office. She was found surrounded by three crosses. Salt had been poured around the room, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said she had wires wrapped around her neck, her ankles were tied together with cable, and she had burns on the inner areas of her legs.

Investigators also found black duct tape, a silver piece of zip-tie, multi-colored rope, and a green sealable bag, according to prosecutors. Investigators reportedly found blood and human tissue just outside the front door.

Rosales will next appear in court on April 19, followed by another hearing on May 1.

