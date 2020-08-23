Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte

Police said one person has been pronounced deceased.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

Police respond to a call near the 3300 block of Tyrone Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood shortly after 4:00 p.m. Police said an adult was transported to the hospital from an assault with a deadly weapon. One person has been pronounced deceased.

Detectives are not looking for any suspects.

This is the 80th homicide in Charlotte this year.

No further details were immediately available.

For more information stick with WCNC for the latest as more details become available.



