CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One woman has died and one man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in east Charlotte. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating it as a homicide.

CMPD said the call for service came in around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident happened near the 7100 block of Snow Lane. CMPD officers located an adult man and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds.

Medic transported both people for medical treatment, where the woman was pronounced deceased. Her name has not yet been released, as her family has not been notified.

Homicide detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there were any additional witnesses.

Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.