CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shooting at 10:11 a.m. at the 3800 block of Audrey Street. When officers arrived they found a male in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medic also responded to the scene and the man was pronounced deceased.

CMPD has not mentioned any suspect information at this time.

No further details were immediately available. This is an ongoing active investigation.

For more information stick with WCNC for the latest as more details become available.





