CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the incident happened in the 500 block of Camrose Drive around 1:20 p.m. Officers said they found a man lying in a doorway who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's name will be released once the family is notified. No arrests were made. Officers were searching for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide unit detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
