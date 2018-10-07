CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in the 500 block of Camrose Drive. One victim was pronounced deceased on scene. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 10, 2018

CMPD on the scene of a homicide investation in northeast Charlotte. One victim dead, police report. pic.twitter.com/aEaG0S25qu — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) July 10, 2018

According to police, the incident happened in the 500 block of Camrose Drive around 1:20 p.m. Officers said they found a man lying in a doorway who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name will be released once the family is notified. No arrests were made. Officers were searching for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide unit detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC