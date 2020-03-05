CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are on the scene of a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte.

Police officers responded toa shooting at 6#;30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Sugar Creek Road Sunday morning. Officers arrived to the location and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The name will be released once the family has been notified of their death.

No suspect(s) information has been released at this time. CMPD is asking for cooperation and tips from the community.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

For more information stick with WCNC for the latest as more details become available.

MORE NEWS ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

One dead after pedestrian accident in Matthews

People head to the parks as Mecklenburg County eases restrictions

Packages, including city council packet, stolen right off Charlotte City Councilwoman's porch

Parade held in Indian Trail to bring joy, raise money for children in need