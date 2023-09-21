One dead in northwest Charlotte, homicide investigation underway, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after police said one person was killed in northwest Charlotte early Thursday morning.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an incident along Park Fairfax Drive, just off Freedom Drive, around 6:30 a.m.
One person died at the scene, according to police.
No word on how the person died at this time. WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
Check back here as this story develops on the WCNC Charlotte app.