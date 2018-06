SPENCER, N.C. -- Police are investigating a homicide in Rowan County.

According to family members, a woman in her 20's was shot and killed overnight at a home on North Long Street in East Spencer.

Police are expected to issue a press release on the incident shortly.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

