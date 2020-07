According to police one person has been pronounced deceased.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte.

Police said the homicide occurred in the 6200 block of Balsam Fir Road.

This is the city's 62nd homicides in 2020.

No further details were immediately available.

