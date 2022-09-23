x
Crime

Homicide investigation underway in south east Charlotte

Officers were called to a welfare check, where they found one person dead at the scene
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a welfare check around midnight on Friday at South Tryon Street in Steel Creek.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the ground, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified. This investigation is active and ongoing.

If anyone has information on this, they are advised to contact Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives. 

