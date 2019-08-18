UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff office investigating a homicide in Wesley Chapel Sunday morning.

Deputies said the this took place in the 5100 block of Hampton Meadows neighborhood off Goldmine Rd.

Sheriffs report they do have at least one suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. For the latest breaking news alerts, download the new NBC Charlotte app.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM:

One person stabbed in fight outside an apartment in southeast Charlotte

Elementary teacher says 'no homework' all year

Security top priority at Charlotte Pride this weekend