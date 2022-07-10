Police: Death investigation underway in west Charlotte

No word on how the person died or if any suspects are involved.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in west Charlotte Friday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to the incident along Tuckaseegee Road, just off I-85 just after 12:45 p.m.

Police initially ruled the incident as a homicide but later said it had been ruled a death investigation instead.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information regarding this incident.

