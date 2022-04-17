Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte, police say

Officers ruled the incident a homicide after an initial investigation, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday afternoon, officers said.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a call concerning a death investigation along Sloan Drive near Queen City Drive.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

