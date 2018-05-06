YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Deputies are investigating a homicide in York County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call in the 1400 block of Old Friendship Road near Rock Hill. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of 45-year-old Scottie Starnes in a home.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the case.

Starnes' death marks the county's fourth homicide investigation of 2018, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information on Starnes or this deadly incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

