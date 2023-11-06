CMPD investigating homicide in south Charlotte

The incident occurred early Sunday morning on Atkins Circle Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning in south Charlotte.

On Sunday morning, CMPD released a tweet concerning a homicide in south Charlotte, on Atkins Circle Drive. This incident took place near McAlpine Creek and the White Oak neighborhood in south Charlotte.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call on Atkins Circle Drive in south Charlotte. Once they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD is asking for anyone with information about this case to contact Charlotte Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers or call 704-432-TIPS.

There is no other information available at this time. WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMPD and will update this story as it develops.

Homicide Investigation in the South Division https://t.co/3Oxax8QfR3 — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 11, 2023

