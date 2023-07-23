x
Crime

Homicide investigation underway in University City, CMPD

The deadly shooting happened Sunday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte. 

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on the 5600 block of University Pointe Blvd in northeast Charlotte. 

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

WCNC Charlotte is sending a crew to the scene. We have reached out to CMPD for more information about this incident.

