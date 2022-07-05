Police: One person killed near Charlotte apartment complex

The shooting happened near the intersection of Camp Greene Street and Freedom Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to a release, police responded to a call about shots fired near the intersection of Camp Greene Street and Freedom Drive on Tuesday around 5 p.m.

At the scene, a person was found dead from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Yimere Joyner, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Physical evidence was collected at the scene by CMPD's homicide unit. A motive or any additional information is unknown at this time.

This incident is under further investigation by CMPD. Anyone with information is asked to contact 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

