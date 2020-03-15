CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

One person has died. Police say they were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.

It happened in the 3500 block of Griffith Street Saturday night.

At this time, no information has been released regarding a possible suspect. The cause of death is also not known at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

WCNC is working to learn more information. Stick with WCNC for the latest.

