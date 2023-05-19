CMPD investigating deadly shooting in north Charlotte

Medic confirmed the victim died at the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in north Charlotte Friday morning.

Officers said they responded to the incident around 9:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Julia Avenue, just off Carmine Street, where they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medic confirmed the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. CMPD is asking if anyone has information about the crime, they should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or contact CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600 or online at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

