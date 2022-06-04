CMPD investigating homicide after 20-year-old shot and killed near Brookshire Blvd.

Jaquan Krider, 20 years old was pronounced dead at the local hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 20-year-old is dead after a shooting near 900 block of Brookshire Boulevard in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said although the shooting happened near Brookshire Blvd., the victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound on June 4 around 12 a.m.

CMPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Det. Dollar is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

