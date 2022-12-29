North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a man inside a truck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte.

According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.

Detectives with CMPD’s Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation in the 100 block of Jeff Adams Drive. More information to come from Public Affairs once available. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 29, 2022

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a man inside a truck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they are looking for the public's help regarding this homicide. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact CMPD.

