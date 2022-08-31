x
Crime

Homicide investigation underway at a Salisbury shopping center

Right now, details are extremely limited but WCNC Charlotte learned that it happened right on Statesville Boulevard just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a homicide in a shopping center early Wednesday morning.

All of this takes place in a small strip mall with a Little Caesars and a Dairy Queen.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

All of this takes place in a small strip mall with a Little Caesars and a Dairy Queen.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story. 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 


