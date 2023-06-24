Overnight homicide in southwest Charlotte leaves one dead and one injured, CMPD

The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead and another injured. The incident happened early Saturday morning on the 1100 block of Nations Drive in southwest Charlotte.

According to a statement from CMPD, officers answered a call for service concerning just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning. After they arrived at the scene, officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The female gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide Investigation in the Steele Creek Division https://t.co/pPITSRgRkI — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 24, 2023

The identities of the victims are unknown at this time. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information about this incident.

As this investigation continues, CMPD is asking anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS or visit Charlotte Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers.

