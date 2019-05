CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, an individual was barricaded in a southwest Charlotte home. The incident was in the 5600 block of Coulee Place. SWAT responded to the location.

Tuesday evening, CMPD reported that the SWAT took one suspect into custody without incident.

17-year-old Gerardo Lagunes and 18-year-old Juan Deras Escalante have been charged for the murder of Domingo Venancio-Tapia.

Officials say Escalante was arrested from the SWAT situation.