Man wanted for north Charlotte homicide captured in Massachusetts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in north Charlotte in early December was arrested this week in Massachusetts, police said.

David Esteban Castillo-Salinas was found dead on Oneida Road in north Charlotte around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 6. Another person was hurt during the incident.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced that Michael John Handy, 46, was charged in connection with the shooting. Handy was arrested in Massachusetts on Jan. 11 by the Boston Police Department. Hardy was then interviewed by CMPD detectives and is awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County.

Handy was charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property causing serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm into occupied conveyance in operation, assault with a deadly weapon with intention to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

CMPD said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Any person with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives. Witnesses may also call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

