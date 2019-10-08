CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was pronounced deceased in the 3200 block of Amity Pointe Road in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. A homicide investigation is underway.

Police confirmed that the investigation was underway just after 9 p.m. Friday, but at this time, details of the incident have not been released.

RELATED: Police identify man killed outside west Charlotte shopping center

RELATED: Police identify man killed outside west Charlotte shopping center

Officials haven't released any information about the suspect involved in the case. The cause of death has not been released either.

NBC Charlotte has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.