CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide was under investigation in northeast Charlotte on Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ventura Way Dr.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

There was no immediate word on any arrests or suspects in the case.

