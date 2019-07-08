CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide was under investigation in west Charlotte on Wednesday evening.

The scene was in the 1500 block of West Blvd, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

One person was killed, police said.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones

SC inmate killed in fight at Columbia prison

Sharks seen jumping out of water, feeding on fish at Myrtle Beach