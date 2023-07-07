Homicide victim's family helped authorities find their daughter using GPS location app

The mother of an 18-year-old South Carolina woman said they were able to track her phone.

GREENWOOD, S.C. — WCNC Charlotte learned more about how investigators were able to find the body of missing teen Kierstyn Makennah Payge Williamson after her family and friends called the police to report her missing last Friday.

Williamson's mother, Brittney Shealy, told WCNC Charlotte she had not talked to her daughter for a month and a half before Williamson left to live with a family friend.

"It still hurts, it does. It's going to hurt forever because that was my firstborn. We taught each other everything," Shealy told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal. "It hasn't hit me yet fully. I know it will. I just don't know when, but I'm lost."

Investigators said Williamson was last seen getting into a car belonging to Joshua Newton at her workplace last Friday night.

Lieutenant James Maye, public information officer for Union County Sheriff's Office, said Williamson and Newton met each other online about a month before she disappeared.

After an extensive search, investigators discovered her body on July 4 in South Carolina, south of the state line.

"It's a very rural area, just a back country road," Maye said. "She was found about 15 to 20 feet off the side of the road, deceased."

Maye said technology and the aid of Williamson's family were instrumental in narrowing down their search.

"I know the family was able to provide some location information based on one of the location apps that they had," Maye explained. "I'm not sure which they had but I know they helped some of our detectives with that."

Shealy said she is thankful to the investigators.

"She wouldn't have been found in the short amount of time that she was," Shealy said.

"Even though it's got a bad outcome, we're glad to bring some closure to the family and seek justice on their behalf," Maye added.

Joshua Newton and his girlfriend Victoria Smith, from Monroe, remain in jail in Union County. Newton is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Shealy said the plan is to travel to North Carolina and bring her back where they hope to cremate her and have a memorial service at a future date.