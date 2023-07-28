Teen charged after Charlotte shooting victim dies in Cabarrus County hospital, police say

The investigation is still ongoing.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A 17-year-old is charged with murder after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the teen shot a man who later died in a hospital Thursday.

Officers said they were called to a hospital in Cabarrus County around 2 a.m. and were told the shooting happened on Hood Road near the Plaza Road Extension in Charlotte. Officers began investigating the scene. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Koreon Medina, died of his injuries.

The teen was identified as a suspect during the investigation and was arrested on Friday. After an interview with detectives in Charlotte, the suspect was then transported to the Cabarrus County Juvenile Detention Center.

In addition to murder, the teen is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who can provide additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to talk with a homicide unit detective. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 704-334-1600.

