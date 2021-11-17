Parents, community to address violence at Hopewell High School

Parents and concerned community members will gather to address violence at Hopewell High School after two guns were found on campus this month.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Parents and concerned community members will meet in Huntersville Wednesday night to seek solutions to recent violence at Hopewell High School.

The town hall comes about two weeks after Huntersville police found two guns on campus following a fight between students. In total, six students were charged following the incident. Hopewell High School has also been linked to the deadly drive-by shooting of a 3-year-old boy in northwest Charlotte in September.

"It's disappointing," CMS board member Rhonda Cheek said. "It was nauseating."

The event begins at Lake Forest Church at 7 p.m. Speakers will be given two minutes each to voice their concerns and to propose solutions for school leaders. It's one of the first steps community leaders have taken to get more people involved in the process of preventing violence.

The most recent fight caused many parents to worry. One mom said she's considered pulling her kids out of school entirely. This school year alone, 15 guns have been found on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses, including the two at Hopewell.

"Sometimes I just feel like taking them all out of school and just home-schooling them," the mother said. "Because if it just gets worse like this, you never know what's going to happen afterward."

Other parents said the district needs to do more to keep their children safe at school. Cheek has proposed increasing security on campus, metal detectors and clear backpacks. She also proposed a program that would bring parents on campus in an effort to prevent violence.

"I want kids to feel safe to come to school, I want parents to feel safe that their kids are going to come home from school," Cheek said. "If parents are that engaged, the ones I'm hearing from are that fired up, I think that we can implement this."

Cheek also said she's tired of just talking about fixing it and wants to see action.

"I'm kind of tired of saying we're going to work on this and make this better," she said. "No, we need to have some actionable steps."

