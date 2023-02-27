Patient arrested at Catawba Valley Medical Center, accused of seriously assaulting another patient

Joseph Rosales, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

HICKORY, N.C. — A man accused of trying to kill someone at a medical center in Hickory is now in custody.

Hickory Police said they were called to assist Catawba Valley Medical Center Police at the center on Friday around 7 a.m. after a patient seriously assaulted another patient.

Joseph Rosales, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Rosales is being held at the Catawba County Jail under a $175,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

