Crime

Patient arrested at Catawba Valley Medical Center, accused of seriously assaulting another patient

Joseph Rosales, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

HICKORY, N.C. — A man accused of trying to kill someone at a medical center in Hickory is now in custody.

Hickory Police said they were called to assist Catawba Valley Medical Center Police at the center on Friday around 7 a.m. after a patient seriously assaulted another patient.

Rosales is being held at the Catawba County Jail under a $175,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. 

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.  

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

