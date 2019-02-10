NEWBERRY, S.C. — A hostage situation at the Vocational Rehabilitation Center in Newberry is now over.

Newberry Police and Deputies say the suspect, 41-year-old Ricky Bernard Brown, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, and that there are no injuries. Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin said the incident is contained.

Earlier, Foster said the situation began around 1 p.m. at the center, which is located beside the hospital in town on Evans Street.

The building was evacuated, but the armed suspect and one hostage remained inside for well over an hour. Foster confirmed shots were fired during the incident, but no on was hurt.

Because of the situation, Evans Street was closed, but has since reopened.