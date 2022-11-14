'RIP to one of our own': Hough graduate killed in UVA shooting

Devin Chandler was among three football players killed in a shooting on the University of Virginia campus late Sunday night, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims killed in the University of Virginia shooting was a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, officials confirmed.

Devin Chandler was one of three University of Virginia football players killed in the overnight shooting. Two others were hurt in the incident. The suspect, identified as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, was taken into custody Monday morning, police confirmed.

Investigators said the shooting took place on a charter bus at the Culbreth Garage on the University of Virginia campus. Law enforcement said the students were returning from a field trip when the suspect opened fire.

Chandler, who was originally from Virginia Beach, transferred to Hough High School for his senior year. A Twitter account representing Hough's football team posted about Chandler's death once it was confirmed. He started his college career as a wide receiver at Wisconsin before transferring to Virginia in 2022.

"It saddens us to have to write this, but sending healing energy and prayers to his family," the tweet reads.

Chandler was first-team I-Meck Conference as a senior in 2019. He started his prep career at Arlington High School in Tennessee before arriving at Hough for his senior year. He had 128 receptions for 2,391 yards with 33 touchdowns in high school.

The other two victims were identified as Lavel Davis, a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina, and D'Sean Perry, a fourth-year player from Miami.

The suspect is facing three counts of second-degree murder and using a handgun in the commission of a felony. UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said Jones could face additional charges pending the investigation.