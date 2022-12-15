Officials investigating north Charlotte house fire that was intentionally set

Medic confirmed no one was taken to the hospital following the fire.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a house fire they said was intentionally set in north Charlotte.

Roughly 30 firefighters battled the blaze for 20 minutes along Hewitt Drive, not far from West Sugar Creek Road, officials said. Firefighters said they believe the fire was set intentionally.

No word on if any suspects have been identified yet. Medic confirmed no one was taken to the hospital following the fire.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information on what happened.

