Overnight house fire intentionally set, CFD says

No injuries were reported in a house fire on Park Drive near Independence Park.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department has determined that an overnight house fire on Park Drive was set intentionally.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, CFD responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Park Drive by Independence Park. Firefighters were able to control the fire in 45 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The estimated fire lost is $115,000.

Charlotte Fire Department investigators at the scene determined that the fire was intentionally set and CFD will continue to investigate this incident.

CFD is asking anyone with information about the fire to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CFD for more information and will provide updates and new information is released.

Structure Fire Update; 2000 block of Park Dr; CFD Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set & remains under investigation. Estimated fire loss $115k. Anyone with information is ask to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600 pic.twitter.com/ImS9xbxi6Y — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 2, 2023

