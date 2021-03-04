Three killed, four wounded after shooting at Wilmington house party

Police say a gunfight erupted during the party

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Wilmington police say three people are dead and four wounded after gunfire erupted at a house party early Saturday morning.

The department shared a news release posted to their Facebook page they were called to the scene along Kidder Street just after midnight for shots fired. Officers say they found the seven victims inside suffering gunshot wounds. While three victims were fatally wounded, the remaining four are being treated at a local hospital.

Police say they are still working to notify the family members of the victims and are unable to release names as of writing. The department also promised an update on the hospitalized victims once details are available.

"Our hearts go out to all affected by this senseless violence, and we ask that anyone with information surrounding this incident please come forward so that we may find justice," the department said.