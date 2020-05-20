Housekeepers steal over $400,000 from Mint Hill woman with dementia

Prosecutors said the suspects drained the victim's bank accounts, maxed out at least one credit card, pawned her jewelry and transferred assets to themselves.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people pleaded guilty to federal charges for stealing more than $400,000 from an elderly Mint Hill woman with dementia under the guise of a housekeeping company.

Gerald Maxwell Harrison, 53, and Elizabeth Robin Williams, 55, both from Mint Hill, pleaded guilty for conspiring with each other to steal the money and other assets from the victim. According to plea agreements for Harrison and Williams, they came up with a scheme with their co-conspirator, Donna Graves, to defraud the victim, who prosecutors say is an elderly widow who lived alone and suffered from dementia and other physical and mental challenges.

Graves and Williams provided housekeeping for the victim through Graves' business beginning in February 2014. Court documents say the trio separated the victim from her friends and family and tricked her into giving them power and control over finances and personal affairs. All three then conducted transactions that depleted the victim's money and property.

Investigators said the group emptied the victim's bank accounts, paid for personal expenses and maxed out at least one credit card. They also pawned the victim's jewelry, stole her federal benefits and transferred the victim's assets to themselves. Williams used the victim's money to establish other businesses in her name, including selling handbags online and a business selling weight-loss services. In total, the three defrauded the victim of more than $400,000.

Harrison pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen property, and money laundering conspiracy. His co-defendant, Williams,pleaded guilty to the same charges on May 14, 2020. The wire fraud conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 yearsin prison and a $250,000 fine. The interstate transportation of stolen property charge carries a maximum prison term of 10 years and a $250,000 fine. The statutory maximum penalty for the money laundering conspiracy charge is 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.