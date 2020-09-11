HPD Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, stumbled into the Taj Inn & Suites to get help but he died in the lobby. He leaves four children, ages 9, 12, 14 and 17.

HOUSTON — A manhunt is underway for the gunman who shot and killed a Houston police sergeant near a motel off I-45 North.

Sgt. Sean Rios, a 47-year-old veteran with HPD, ran into the Taj Inn & Suites for help but he died in the lobby.

Police say Sgt. Rios was inside a black Kia and on his way to work when someone fired several shots into his vehicle. Police Chief Art Acevedo said Sgt. Rios returned fire but it's not clear if the suspect was hit.

Witnesses told police the gunman fired multiple shots from across the street in a blue four-door Mercedes, which police believe they've found. Acevedo said they think someone picked up the suspect in a black pickup.

"We are going to catch you, we are coming after you, we're gonna capture you. Do yourself a favor and turn yourself in," Acevedo said.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his mid-to-late 30s, around 5'10 to 6'1 with a thin build. He has tattoos on both arms and was wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of I-45 North near Stuebner Airline and West Canino Road.

Police still don't know what led to it but they say they have some leads.

Sgt. Rios is survived by four children, ages 9, 12, 14 and 17, and his parents. He also has two cousins who are HPD detectives.

"I'm going to ask this city to pray for Sgt. Rios' family, for his children, for his parents," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a news conference.

He also asked for prayers for the Houston Police Department. They've lost four officers this year.

"They are in a great deal of pain right now," the mayor said. "This is a tragic case and it's been a really rough year in our city."

This is the third fatal shooting of a Houston law enforcement officer in less than three weeks.

Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of HPD, was shot and killed in the line of duty when he w as responding to a domestic disturbance call on Oct. 20. He was two weeks away from retirement.

Officer Courtney Wheeler was also shot but he survived.

HFD Arson Investigator Lemuel "DJ" Bruce was also shot and killed while investigating a string of arsons in the Greater Heights area.

The man who killed him took his own life.