Police say when the disguise didn't work, the man attempted to force entry into the home.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man disguised in scrubs died after being shot during an attempted home invasion, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 12500 block of Cooperstown Drive in southeast Houston.

Police said an older woman reported hearing a knock at her door when she saw the man dressed to look like a nurse or home health care worker on her porch.

Police said he tried to use that look to get in the home, instead of forcing entry.

When the disguise didn't work on a woman inside the home, she called her son for help, according to police.

The son told officers he rushed home and found by that time he arrived, the man had broken in the door.

HPD said the son shot and killed the intruder as he was trying to breaking into their house.

"It doesn't look like there's any relation at all, it was just a random thing," HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "The home health care that dropped on the original radio was part a ruse to try to gain entry in the home. When that didn't work, he tried to force entry in there."