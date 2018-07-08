CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s a serious topic that demands a lot of attention. As police and the FBI search for Mollie Tibbetts in and around Iowa, many people are wondering what’s being done to protect Charlotte-area greenways.

What was supposed to be a casual run on the greenway turned into a nightmare just over a year ago.

“Grabbed me from behind and held a knife to my stomach,” said a woman attacked at McAlpine Greenway Park last March.“He looked at me and said, ‘if you scream, I will kill you.'"

Armed with only her fists, the victim started fighting back against her attacker, punching him in the head several times.

A few months ago, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced a new transportation division dedicating a team of officers to patrol the 49 miles of developed greenways in Mecklenburg County.

And with the greenways so popular across much of the area, the police have some tips to help you stay safe.

Don’t go on the greenway by yourself. At the very least, run with your dog.

Let someone know where you’re going and when you get there

If you run with headphones, try to keep one bud open or at least a little loose so you can hear oncoming traffic.

In the spring, we were told an app was coming out to help people tell law enforcement exactly where they are on the greenway in case of an emergency. Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation say the app is still going through a testing phase.

