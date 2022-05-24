Bodycam footage released of man killed by HPD officer after April chase

Nearly 10 minutes of video was released that shows the April 27 shooting death of Jalen Randle.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Tuesday released body cam video of a shooting last month that killed a 29-year-old man.

Nearly 10 minutes of video was released that shows the April 27 shooting death of Jalen Randle.

The video may be disturbing to watch and contains violent scenes. You can view the videos on the HPD YouTube page.

Officers said they saw a man, later identified as Randle, get into the passenger seat of a silver vehicle after they were investigating him in connection with three felony warrants, including felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault. The car took off and led police on a chase after officers tried to pull the vehicle over, HPD said.

The chase ended in the 8700 block of Josie Street when Randle got out of the vehicle holding a bag, HPD said at the time, but on Tuesday, HPD said that he reached back into the vehicle when an officer fired one shot. Randle was holding the bag and a shoe in his hands when the shot was fired.

He was pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital.

Randle was shot in the back of the neck, an independent autopsy showed, according to civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

A camera word by the officer who shot Randle, identified on video as Officer Privette, shows the officer getting out of the passenger side of his vehicle, giving a command to Randle, but shoots at him before finishing his sentence.

"Let me see your hand- (gunfire) - oh sh**!" Privette can be heard saying on the video.

A weapon was found in the bag, but Randle didn't find any shots, Houston police said.

The driver involved in the chase was taken into custody.

The bodycam videos were released as part of a new department policy to release bodycam videos from officer-involved shootings within 30 days of incidents involving a death or injury.

"The brutality displayed in this video is extremely disturbing," said Crump in a statement. "From the officer firing a deadly shot seemingly as he ordered Jalen to put his hands up to the way they handcuffed and dragged his lifeless body across the ground. We demand full justice for Jalen Randle and his family. This officer needs to be held accountable immediately."