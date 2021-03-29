Human remains found in northwest Charlotte woods

The skeletal remains were discovered Sunday morning, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skeletal, human remains were found Sunday in a wooded area of northwest Charlotte, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced Monday.

The remains were found around 10:30 a.m. Sunday near 2200 block of Friendship Village Place before being transported to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office. Officials are working to identify the victim.

CMPD detectives are investigating this case as a homicide.

The location where the body was found Sunday is not far from where another body was found in the woods in January. When asked by WCNC Charlotte, CMPD would not comment on whether a connection has been made between the two cases at this time.

FROM JANUARY: Body found in northwest Charlotte woods

No arrests have been announced in either case.