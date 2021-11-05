Human remains found behind Cabarrus County home

Deputies in Cabarrus County are investigating after skeletal remains were found in a creek behind a home in Mount Pleasant.

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. — Cabarrus County authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a creek behind a home in Mount Pleasant Wednesday afternoon.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Pine Cross Drive, near the intersection of highways 49 and 73, around 3:30 p.m. The caller told police they found something that appeared to be human remains in a creek behind their home.

When investigators got to the home, they confirmed the findings to be human skeletal remains. During further investigation, authorities found additional items that were consistent with skeletal remains in and around a small creek.

Cabarrus County detectives have requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to gather additional data from the remains in hopes of identifying them. No further information was provided at this time.

