Human trafficking increased by 15% in SC, attorney general reports

The Department of Social Services identified 236 victims statewide in 2021, according to the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Editor's note: While nothing explicit is mentioned in this article, this story discusses human trafficking. Resources are mentioned and linked at the end for those who need help.

South Carolina saw 15% more victims reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline last year, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. In a ranking of the counties with the most cases reported last year, York County was listed in seventh place.

“Some really terrible, terrible things have happened to these young people,” said Kathryn Moorehead, who heads South Carolina’s Human Trafficking Task Force. “We have adults, too, who have been taken advantage of.”

Authorities say traditionally, human trafficking hotspots include areas with interstates and multiple hotels. In York County, authorities say one such hotspot is at Carowinds Boulevard.

“It comes across the border right there in Fort Mill,” said York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris.

Faris said detectives partner with hotel owners around Carowinds to seek out trafficking victims. In South Carolina, hotel owners who don’t report cases can also be charged with human trafficking.

“We know that when people travel, they may spend time in a hotel or motel while away from home,” said Moorehead. “Those that may not have dared, I guess you could say, to engage in commercial sex within their hometowns, in their communities may do so when they're on the road.”

However, Morehead said during the pandemic, there’s been a major shift to targeting victims online.

“Internet-based commercial sex sites -- this became number one in 2020,” said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. “Why do you think that is? People are being locked in, and they’re using the internet to exploit people."

Many of the victims are minors. Last year, the state's Department of Social Services identified 236 children statewide as victims of human trafficking, Moorehead said.

“I also can think about a couple of cases in which young people were targeted online, in chat rooms, by grown adults that were pretending to be younger,” said Moorhead, “and they groomed these children and solicited photographs from them and then blackmailed them.”

Often, the victims are afraid to ask for help. Moorehead explains traffickers target victims who don’t have a strong support system at home, live with disabilities, or are economically distressed.

“I can think of a young girl with a disability who was burned by her by her trafficker,” said Moorehead. “Even after the complex trauma that she endured, she still perceived him as her boyfriend. A man who almost killed her and was selling her to other people.”

Moorehead and the task force are actively looking for solutions to a growing problem.

In addition to teaching law enforcement agencies how to identify human trafficking, South Carolina created a new position that will bring training to different industries, including schools and hospitals.

“In 2021, we had a Highway Heroes initiative,” said Moorehead, “So postcards [went] out to nearly 150,000 commercial driver license holders to offer them free human trafficking one-on-one training.”

Moorehead says the key is making sure victims know the number for the National Human Trafficking hotline, especially when so many people are isolated at home. Signs everyone can look out for include young people with multiple homes, out and about during school hours, or people traveling who don’t know where they’ve been.

Anyone who needs help can reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline online, by calling 1(888) 373-7888 or by texting "HELP" or "INFO" to 233733.

Help is available 24/7 and in English, Spanish, and 200 more languages.