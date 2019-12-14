Police in Huntersville are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the armed robbery of a McDonald's early Saturday morning.

According to Huntersville Police, officers were called to the McDonald's on Boren Street, just off Gilead Road, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Employees said a suspect in a white hoodie robbed the restaurant at gunpoint int he drive-thru.

Police said the suspect was wearing a white "Aero" hoodie and had a backpack. A second suspect was driving an older model red Ford Explorer SUV that sped away from the store.

Huntersville Police have not released any further information about the case. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call 704-464-5400.

