Huntersville man accused of killing father, police say

Officers said they responded to a home Tuesday after a domestic assault was reported.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department has accused a man of killing his own father in an assault that reportedly unfolded Tuesday.

Officers said an assault was reported around 12:34 p.m. at a home along Ramah Church Road, near North Old Statesville Road. Police reported finding 72-year-old Oliver Lloyd Johnston Jr. dead outside of the home upon arrival.

The department said officers also encountered the victim's son, 44-year-old Nathan Lloyd Johnston, at the house and immediately took him into custody. Huntersville Police charged the younger Johnston with murder based on its investigation after conferring with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office. He is currently being held in jail without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call (704) 464-5385 to talk with Det. Torey Hardy. Tips can also be shared with North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at (704) 896-7867.

