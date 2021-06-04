Man kills 3, turns gun on self: Huntersville police

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department says a 21-year-old man killed three other men before turning the gun on himself as the month of June began.
In a news release Friday, the department says the investigation began on June 1, just before 3 p.m. Huntersville officers say they responded to help with a Medic call along Caldwell Station Road. They found 58-year-old Michael Euguene Elliot dead inside a home and launched a homicide investigation based on the circumstances surrounding Elliot's death.
The investigation stretched into the next day, June 2. Huntersville police say they located a second victim in the woods nearby, identified as 26-year-old Kendrick Logan Knight. But Knight would not be the last victim; the investigation continued into Thursday, June 3 when detectives say they found 41-year-old Phillip Daryl Jewell dead inside his home, which was in the same community the other two victims were found in.
As they investigated Jewell's home, police say they found the suspect, 21-year-old Michael Jacob Matocha, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Details about how Matocha might be connected to the three victims were not available in the news release, but the department has promised a 2 p.m. press conference to provide more information.
The investigation is still ongoing, and police have asked anyone with more information to call them at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. Tips can also be left online.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.