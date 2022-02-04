Huntersville police to update homicide investigation

Huntersville police will give an update at 2 p.m. Friday after a man was charged with murder after human remains were found in late January.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Jan. 29.

Huntersville detectives will give an update on the investigation of a homicide after human remains were found near a school last month.

On Jan. 26, Huntersville police received a tip about possible human remains being found along Comanche Road, which is off Hambright Road, near Lake Norman Charter Elementary. Detectives took the remains for processing and labeled the case as a possible homicide. Huntersville police said the human remains were connected to a missing person case in Charlotte.

The victim has not yet been identified. Huntersville detectives will give an update on the case at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. WCNC Charlotte will live stream the news conference on the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and YouTube.

On Jan. 28, detectives announced that Christopher John Nailor had been arrested in connection with the case. Nailor was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death. He is being held without bond at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Any person with information about this case or any other incident is asked to contact the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.