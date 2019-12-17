HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Police Department is cracking down on holiday shoplifters with a new initiative called "Operation Fill Santa’s Naughty List."

Throughout the holiday season, undercover officers will be stationed throughout the city at different stores, watching out for people trying to steal items.

"It's an issue that we see every year during the holidays," said Officer Odette Saglimbeni. "We just tend to see larcenies increase, so if we can go out and try to combat that, you know, it's a good thing."

The operation saw success its first night in effect. Huntersville Police said two people were attempting to steal items from Dick’s Sporting Goods by running out of the store. Officers were waiting outside to arrest them.

Police said Travories Montford and Ginger Bostian were charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bostian was also arrested for resist/delay/obstruct a public officer.

"If we're already there, we obviously can get there a lot quicker and apprehend these people and get the items returned back to those stores," said Saglimbeni.

According to the National Retail Federation, 97% of retailers reported being victimized by Organized Retail Crime in the past year, with losses averaging $703,320 per $1 billion in sales.

Huntersville Police is now hoping their operation makes criminals think twice this holiday season before stealing.

"Maybe they'll think otherwise," Saglimbeni said, "and you know, maybe be on Santa's good list."

